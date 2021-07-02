(CBS4) – Law enforcement and transportation officials are asking Coloradans to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly this summer. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Colorado State Patrol and local police agencies for the holiday DUI enforcement period.
“Before you consume alcohol or marijuana, have a sober ride set up or plan to stay in place,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Your loved ones and fellow motorists are counting on you to make safe decisions.”
From July 2-5, law enforcement will step up patrols and checkpoints to prevent impaired drivers from endangering the lives of other drivers. CDOT is also launching a new campaign called “It’s Not Complicated” to inform Coloradans about the importance of finding a sober ride home if they’ve had alcohol.
“Many people spend an enormous amount of energy trying to convince themselves they are okay to drive after drinking,” CDOT stated in a news release. “Unfortunately, magic solutions like the “chug two glasses of water” don’t exist. The truth is, if you’ve been drinking, you’re not okay to drive.”
During last year’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement, 94 Colorado law enforcement agencies arrested 171 impaired drivers. CDOT keeps a running list of DUI arrests in the state at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
CDOT is also partnering with local bars in Denver and Colorado springs to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The state will install a photo booth at Blake Street Tavern from July 29-30 as part of its DUI prevention campaign.