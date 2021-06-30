(CBS4) – Drivers headed to the mountains for the Fourth of July weekend will want to fill up their tanks beforehand. Gas prices have skyrocketed above $4 in some places in the high country.
In Silverthorne on Wednesday, the price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.04. Officials tell CBS4 that some pumps are dry due to a lack of available truck drivers to fill them.
Nearly 44 million Americans are expected to travel by car this Independence Day, according to AAA, including nearly 676,000 Coloradans. The travel forecast for this summer is the second-highest travel volume on record, up 40 percent over 2020.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year and a half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.
Independence Day travelers will see the most expensive gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. Prices are expected to rise steadily ahead of the holiday travel period.