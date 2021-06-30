CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Samaritan House 48th is now open in northeast Denver. It provides overnight emergency housing, meals and other services for women experiencing homelessness.

A total of 275 women can stay each night. The building at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard was formerly occupied by the Denver Rescue Mission.

In May, the Samaritan House in Denver expanded its capacity for people experiencing homelessness. It also saw new paint, new bunk beds with reading lights, lockers, mattresses and furniture

