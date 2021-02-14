DENVER (CBS4) – Offering the homeless a warm bed for the night is the mission of the Samaritan Cycling. The team of volunteers braved the bitter cold on Saturday with the goal of helping single women.

“I’m driven, driven, driven for this ministry,” said Tom Schwein, Team Captain of Samaritan Cycling.

The group of volunteers met at the Samaritan House in downtown Denver, putting together bunk beds, lockers, and furniture for one reason.

“We come down here because we care about the issue of homelessness. The issue of homelessness is a crisis. It’s a crisis,” Schwein said.

This is the heartbeat of the Samaritan Cycling Group. For a decade they turned their passion for riding a bike into raising more than $1.1 million for homeless shelters with Catholic Charities.

“It’s an opportunity for people that are on our cycling team to come down and actually give back to those that are less fortunate,” Schwein said.

The group is helping to renovate the women’s dorms at the Samaritan House. More than 120 beds will be available to help single women get back on their feet. Each bed will come with an outlet so the women can charge their devices and a private reading light.

“This is just a small piece of dignity so that someone can quickly have a place where they can charge whatever device they need. Have an individual light, and it just gives a little bit of a piece of home when they’re with us,” said Mark Haun, Volunteer and Parish Relations Coordinator at Catholic Charities.

“We are hoping to have the dorms open and ready by mid next week,” Haun said.

The women will not only have a warm place to sleep, but they will also have access to programs that will help with employment and housing.

“We want to empower women. We want to show that they are loved. They are cared for. They are unique. They are a beautiful, beautiful piece of creation and we want to make sure they are really treasured,” Haun said. “You are loved and there’s hope and we’re here to walk with you on this journey.”

LINK: Samaritan Cycling