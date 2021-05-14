DENVER (CBS4)– The Samaritan House in Denver is expanding its capacity for people experiencing homelessness. The need in the Denver metro area has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Current renovations focus on how the shelter can best serve the needs of single women, families and veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
The Samaritan House has served the community since 1986. Since then, thousands of people have found a safe place to stay, received healthy meals and a hand up by numerous support services.