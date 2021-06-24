LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Dylan Redwine’s older brother testified in their father’s murder trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Mark Redwine killed his 13-year-old son during a court-mandated visit in 2012.

“I wish I didn’t have to be here,” Cory Redwine said through his tears on Wednesday.

Cory Redwine told the jury the siblings discovered photos of their father dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces, The Denver Post reported. Cory said it damaged Dylan’s relationship with his father.

Earlier this week, prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father the photographs.

“A damaged relationship, exposed with compromising photographs, photographs in the hands of a 13-year-old who is disgusted by it, which triggered a violent rage in the defendant,” Johnson said Monday.

Dylan Redwine’s mother, Elaine Hall, also took the stand on Wednesday. She described how she felt when she found out that Dylan was missing.

“I’m terribly freaked out that he’s roaming around in the dark. I think we should call the police, how does [Mark Redwine] respond? ‘I didn’t want to freak you out, as I’m sure he is fine, but don’t think I’m not concerned.'”

Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.

Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half mile away.

Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.

