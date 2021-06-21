ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are investigating a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left one officer dead. Police said that they have one suspect in connection with the shooting.

Officers rushed to the area at 57th and Olde Wadsworth just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Arvada police say that one of their officers was killed during a confrontation with a suspect in Olde Town Arvada. That officer has not been identified.

Police are searching a vehicle in the area for possible explosives.

Witnesses told CBS4’s Conor McCue that they heard gunshots and ran for cover inside a restaurant.

Arvada Police, shooting in Olde Town Arvada. One office down, securing the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth. PIO on scene update to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

Police urged the public to stay away from the area during the investigation.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams expressed his sorrow in this statement, “It’s a horribly sad day or the city of Arvada. We have been a community that has been very safe for many many years. We have only lost two officers on duty in the history of the city and neither were firearm involved. We are shocked and saddened and it reminds us everyday how important our police officers are and that we owe them so much.”

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, tweeted this statement, “I’m devastated to learn of the loss of one of Arvada’s police officers. Thank you to the first responders at the scene who are working to keep our community safe.”

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce said that they hid in the basement of their office for about an hour after shots broke out. Their offices are located close to where the shooting happened.

The chamber released this statement, “The Arvada Chamber of Commerce is located less than a block from where the active shooter was. Arvada Chamber President, Kami Welch, and her team at the chamber and the visitors’ center went into the basement of the chamber during the shooting. They were in the basement for over an hour.”

Kami continued with, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out this afternoon. The Arvada Chamber team is safe and awaiting additional information. Our hearts are with the Arvada Police Department and all who were impacted today.”

Arvada City Hall will remain closed for the rest of the day on Monday and the Arvada City Council meeting scheduled for Monday night has been canceled. The city released this statement, “In light of this afternoon’s public safety incident in Olde Town Arvada, City Hall will be closed for the remainder of today, June 21, to ensure City rooms and other resources are available to assist our Police Department and other public safety partners in responding to the event. In addition, tonight’s City Council meeting is cancelled.”

All residents and visitors of Arvada are asked to avoid the Olde Town area ENTIRELY. No access will be granted to the area while emergency crews are working this scene. https://t.co/i6LYZTjjgV — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) June 21, 2021

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

After a short closure during the investigation, the G Line train station in Olde Town Arvada reopened.

Olde Town Arvada Station has been reopened and G Line trains are serving the station as scheduled. https://t.co/XRrhDmFCD1 — RTD (@RideRTD) June 21, 2021

There are several police agencies on scene, including Arvada police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Edgewater police and Arvada firefighters.