By Jennifer McRae
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Crowds of people carrying American flags and Thin Blue Line flags lined the streets of Arvada on Monday afternoon during the procession honoring a fallen Arvada police officer. The police officer was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada.

The officer was killed along with a civilian near the Arvada Library about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was also shot and killed.

A procession of first responder vehicles led the way as the officer’s body made its way to the Jefferson County Coronor’s Office. The officer’s identity has not been released.

