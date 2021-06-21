ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Witnesses described a scary scene in Olde Town Arvada on Monday afternoon as they took cover after hearing gunshots. Three people were killed in the shooting on Monday, including veteran Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.
Another person was also shot and killed by the gunman. Police confirm that the suspect was also shot and killed.
Police rushed to the scene about 1:30 p.m. near the Arvada Library where the officer had been shot.
Olde Town Arvada, which has been closed to street traffic with expanded patio and pedestrian spaces since last summer, was busy with people shopping and eating lunch.
People working at restaurants and other shops were said to have taken action right away, whisking people into backrooms and basements as quickly as they could.
Two women told CBS4’s Conor McCue that they were at a restaurant when they heard gunshots.
“It was loud, it felt like it was fireworks, it was so loud. The lady that was with us in the patio saw… we were way too close,” said one woman.
"I'm very instinctual, so I just got down and crawled. Thankful that we're OK," said the other.
“Grateful for my life,” said the first woman.