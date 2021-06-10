COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new Summit Complex at the top of Pikes Peak will open to visitors on June 24, pending weather and final construction activity, officials announced.

The road to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak will open to drivers and pedestrians on Tuesday, June 15.

The new building will open in phases.

“…early visitors can expect to see final construction work taking place and finishing touches being made to the interpretive exhibits and signs,” officials stated.

PHOTO GALLERY: A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway

The “world famous donuts” visitors enjoyed at the original Summit House will be available on opening day. Officials joked that the donuts were so popular, they built the new visitor center around a huge new donut machine!

New menu options and a gift shop will also be available starting opening day.

Pictured is the construction progress of the new #PikesPeakSummit Complex gift shop! Click here to learn more about the progress being made atop #AmericasMountain https://t.co/JruQX7lQbt pic.twitter.com/mCsdcCJVRW — Pikes Peak Summit (@PikesPeakSummit) June 7, 2021

The center will include interactive features depicting the role Pikes Peak has played in Colorado’s history.

Exterior site work is expected to last through September 2021.

Due to limited parking capacity on the summit, a complimentary shuttle will run from June 15 through the end of July, and possibly longer. More details about that service will be announced soon.

Until June 15, and weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails. Hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signage indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Traveling To The Top Of Pikes Peak In 2021

Officials say you should always plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. All access is weather permitting.

LINKS: Pikes-Peak.com | ColoradoSprings.gov/Pikes-Peak-Americas-Mountain