COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The road to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak will open to drivers on June 15. Parking at the summit will be limited, so the City of Colorado Springs is working on making a shuttle system available.
RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Traveling To The Top Of Pikes Peak In 2021
City leaders said they will be sharing more information about the shuttle system with the public soon.
The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex visitors center will open by June 30. It has been under construction since 2018, and it replaces the old 1964 Summit House.
PHOTO GALLERY: A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway
The center will include interactive features depicting the role Pikes Peak has played in Colorado’s history.
LINKS: Pikes-Peak.com | ColoradoSprings.gov/Pikes-Peak-Americas-Mountain