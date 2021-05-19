CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:14ers, Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The road to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak will open to drivers on June 15. Parking at the summit will be limited, so the City of Colorado Springs is working on making a shuttle system available.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Traveling To The Top Of Pikes Peak In 2021

City leaders said they will be sharing more information about the shuttle system with the public soon.

Andrea Marquez takes a selfie with her friend Orlando Maestas, right, of the spectacular scenery after getting off of the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train that took them to summit of Pikes Peak on May 16, 2021 in Manitou Springs. Today marked the first day since October 2017 that the almost 130 year old train is making its again way to the summit of Pike Peak. The railway will be opened for four days from May 20th-23rd and again on May 27th when it reopens to the public seven days a week. The train will have five departures a day. The ride takes just over three hours to complete the 8.9 mile ascent and 8.9 mile decent of Pikes Peak. It is the world's highest Cog railway train going up 7,600 feet of vertical gain to the 14,115 foot summit. The train ride takes riders through Pikes Peak's famous pink granite in the Pike National Forest. The railway will celebrate its 130th anniversary at the end of June.

Andrea Marquez takes a selfie with Orlando Maestas after getting off of the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway that took them to summit of Pikes Peak on May 16. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex visitors center will open by June 30. It has been under construction since 2018, and it replaces the old 1964 Summit House.

PHOTO GALLERY: A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway

The center will include interactive features depicting the role Pikes Peak has played in Colorado’s history.

LINKS: Pikes-Peak.com | ColoradoSprings.gov/Pikes-Peak-Americas-Mountain

Jesse Sarles