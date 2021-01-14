COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new Summit Complex on Pikes Peak will continue a popular tradition for people who make the drive or the hike to the top — making “world famous donuts.” Officials joked that the donuts were so popular, they’re building the new visitor center around a huge new machine!
Construction crews are still building the walls — but the new donut machine is already in the center of the structure.
“So we’ve actually, as I joke, finished the building — or built the building — around the donut machine,” Construction Superintendent Rob Clough told CBS4 partner KKTV.
The hope is to have the new visitors center open this spring, with Pikes Peak Donuts on the menu!