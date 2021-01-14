Avalanche Get 'Outworked,' Lose To Blues In Home OpenerAndre Burakovsky scored early in the first period for the Avalanche, whose streak of season-opening wins was halted at four.

Nathan MacKinnon Earns No. 2 Spot On NHL Top Players ListColorado Avalanche fans don't need to be told how good Nathan MacKinnon is. But a reminder of how good seems appropriate before the Avs kickoff their season.

NFL Divisional Playoffs NFC Picks: Rams-Packers 'Is Really Strength Versus Strength,' Says SportsLine’s Kenny WhiteThe NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs features three legendary quarterbacks, only one of whom seems to be showing his age.

Broncos Hire George Paton As New GMThe Denver Broncos have hired George Paton as their new general manager.

Nuggets Give Up Big Lead, Nikola Jokic Kicks Chair Over, Denver Loses To Nets On The RoadNikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who were unable to sweep a three-game road trip.

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies Agree To $3 Million 1 Year ContractAntonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies agreed Tuesday to a $3 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.