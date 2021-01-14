CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new Summit Complex on Pikes Peak will continue a popular tradition for people who make the drive or the hike to the top — making “world famous donuts.” Officials joked that the donuts were so popular, they’re building the new visitor center around a huge new machine!

(credit: KKTV)

Construction crews are still building the walls — but the new donut machine is already in the center of the structure.

(credit: KKTV)

“So we’ve actually, as I joke, finished the building — or built the building — around the donut machine,” Construction Superintendent Rob Clough told CBS4 partner KKTV.

(credit: KKTV)

The hope is to have the new visitors center open this spring, with Pikes Peak Donuts on the menu!

Anica Padilla