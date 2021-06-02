DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police identified the man they say stole from a liquor store and pointed a rifle at them on May 30. They say Shannon Wright, 29, entered the store on Alameda Avenue near Lipan Street.

Division Chief Joe Montoya says Wright had a rifle slung over his shoulder when he entered the store. He reportedly asked for items and left without paying for them.

Police were called and responded minutes later. They found Wright walking down Alameda Avenue where they commanded him to stop and put his hands in the air.

Officials say he ignored commands, and police then moved their vehicle. When officers told Wright to stop again, he did, and, they say, raised the rifle up toward them.

Officers shot Wright, and an ambulance took him to a hospital where he died.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.

Denver police were involved in another shooting in which a man with a knife died near Federal Boulevard and Yale Avenue nearly two weeks ago. Two days prior to that shooting, Denver police shot and killed a carjacking suspect near 1st Avenue and Perry Street.

“There’s no predictability around these. We’ve had times, even last year, we had three in short proximity to one another the officers were involved in shootings, and then you have a gap,” Montoya said. “None of them (the shootings) are connected. Geographically, they’ve all been kind of in one part of town, but there’s just nothing to believe there are any sort of trends.”