By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say at least one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers are at the scene near Yale Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

DPD says no officers were hurt, but one other person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Further details about the shooting are not clear.

Federal Boulevard is closed in both directions at Harvard Avenue. Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area.

