DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police were involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon near Alameda Avenue between Lipan and Pecos Streets.

Officials say a Black man armed with an assault rifle approached a liquor store through a drive-thru window. They say he “engaged” with the clerk, but did not specify what the suspect was trying to do.

They say the clerk was not hurt and called police. Two officers were in the area at the time and found the man walking nearby.

They got our of their vehicle and approached the suspect who, they say, advanced toward them in a threatening manner. Officials say they do not believe the suspect fired the weapon, but officers fired at him an unknown number of times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is not clear. Neither officer was hurt.

The intersections of Alameda Ave. and Lipan Street and Spyres and Lipan are closed.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in 1300 block of W Alameda. This is an active scene, more details will be posted to this thread as they become available. ROAD CLOSURES: Alameda & Lipan and Spyres & Lipan are closed. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zJgoCoPKoh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2021

Residents and drivers should avoid the area.

Police say they will review police body camera video and any possible surveillance video in the area.

Denver police were involved in another shooting in which a man with a knife died near Federal Boulevard and Yale Avenue nearly two weeks ago. Two days prior to that shooting, Denver police shot and killed a carjacking suspect near 1st Avenue and Perry Street.