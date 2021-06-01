(CBS4) — A conservative group representing small businesses has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Major League Baseball over the decision to move the All-Star Game from Truist Park in Atlanta to Coors Field in Denver, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The lawsuit filed by Job Creators Network reportedly demands the immediate return of the game to Atlanta, $100 million in damages to small businesses in Georgia and $1 billion in punitive damages.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
In its statement announcing the move, MLB said that the reason it had decided to remove the game from Georgia is because the new voting rules were signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp were too restrictive and in opposition to what the league stands for.
“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”
Democrats and voting rights groups have said that the Georgia law will “disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.”READ MORE: Colorado Symphony Performing Free 4th Of July Concert At Dillon Amphitheater
The All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, will be played at Coors Field on July 13 — and is expected to be at full capacity.
The game in July will be the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies, following the 1998 event.
MORE NEWS: Stormy Weather Closes Trail Ridge Road 2 Days After Opening For Season