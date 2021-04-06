DENVER (CBS4) – The MLB All-Star game will be held at Coors Field this summer, the Colorado Rockies confirmed Tuesday. The game will be held on Tuesday, July 13.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but last week Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.
"Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer's All-Star Game. We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport's best players and entertaining fans around the world," Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.
MLB officials said they chose the Rockies because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game.
MLB officials said they chose the Rockies because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game.

"The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver. In addition, Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock have both committed to provide the necessary facilities and services needed to support this year's festivities," officials said.
The last time Coors Field hosted the All-Star game was in 1998.