DENVER (CBS4)– The voting laws in Colorado are in the spotlight after it was announced that the MLB All-Star Game was coming to Coors Field. Major League Baseball announced the new venue on Tuesday after pulling the game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

MLB moved the game from Truist Park in Atlanta after voting rules were signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp late last month. Many have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

The new law in Georgia includes new limits on voting by mail, greater control over how elections are run by state lawmakers, a majority of whom are Republican. The changes come after claims of widespread fraud in last fall’s election.

In Colorado, the state’s voting by mail process has been touted as the “gold standard” by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Colorado's elections are the nation's gold standard. We have vote-by-mail for all, hundreds of drop boxes, early voting, in-person voting centers, and automatic voter registration. And now we have @MLB's 2021 All-Star Game! — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) April 6, 2021

All registered voters in Colorado receive a ballot in the mail. That’s more than 3 million active voters in the state. With 368 drop boxes statewide, that is one dropbox for approximately every 8,200 Colorado active registered voters. During the November 2020 election, people could vote in person at one of 340 voting centers statewide.

People can also register to vote on Election Day in Colorado.

More Coloradans voted in the 2020 General Election than in any previous election in the state’s history, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Voters can also track their ballot to see when it has been received and when it has been counted with the Ballot Trax program, at GoVoteColorado.gov. People can also register to vote at that website.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. Lopez released this statement, “Thank you Major League Baseball for having the guts to move the All Star Game back to the Mile High City. In Denver we not only love baseball, but we also love making voting safe, secure transparent and accessible for ALL voters, regardless of zip code. Voters should never have to stand in blocks-long lines just to cast their vote.”

Let me be clear: there's no serious comparison between voting laws in Colorado and Georgia. Colorado is a vote-by-mail state — we send every registered voter a ballot. We also have same day voter registration. Oh, and you can hand out water in line. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 6, 2021

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow took to Twitter to compare Georgia’s voting laws to Colorado’s and took time to dispel the myth that volunteers cannot hand out water to those voters standing in line to cast their ballot.