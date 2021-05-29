DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public School Board Director Tay Anderson faces another allegation of sexual assault. Anderson has been under investigation since April for a previous sexual assault allegation.
Anderson denied the accusations, and Denver police told CBS4 no report had been filed.
Earlier this week, Mary Brooks Fleming, a mother of three students within the Denver Public School district, testified during a legislative committee at the state legislature saying a person in the district was sexually assaulting and targeting more than 60 children. She did not name the individual.
Fleming testified some of the children were violently raped by the employee and, in some case, asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
“Individuals were coming to my home asking for medical attention. One was as young as 14 and needed stitches. All in all, 61 high school students and one recent graduates would turn to me for help,” Fleming said. “Sixty-two victims as young as 14! Sixty-one were undocumented or dreamers. All were so afraid of this one man.”
The DPS school board released a statement Friday night saying they were informed of the accusations against Anderson, and Denver police was also aware of the allegations. Police investigators have spoken with Fleming about her comments, but have not heard from any victims.
Anderson was elected to the board in 2019. He released his own statement saying in part, "These allegations are troubling and must be investigated. We must ensure Denver Public Schools is a safe space for all students, and we must build systems in our district that continually protect our students from any possibility of harm while in our care."
Anderson’s attorney has not yet responded to a CBS4 request for comment.