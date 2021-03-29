DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public School Board member Tay Anderson is denying any accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman. The allegations surfaced from Black Lives Matter 5280.

Anderson spoke out in person Sunday at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver.

“Less than 50 days I myself will become a father and I want my son to be able to look up to me, to his dad, and not be ashamed of him,” Anderson said.

He was emotional as he set the record straight on this behalf.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about these allegations. I have not sexually assaulted anybody,” he told members of the community.

He also released a statement over the weekend, which read in part:

“These allegations are gut-wrenching because I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I am not aware of any actions of mine that could be considered or construed as sexual assault. I am not aware of any past partners who have considered anything I have done as sexual assault.”

STATEMENT FROM TAY ANDERSON: pic.twitter.com/FUSwHuQezL — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 27, 2021

Black Lives Matter 5280 released the claim on Friday. It said, “At the request of the alleged survivor, we are publicly sharing this information in hopes of ensuring her and all of our safety and well-being,” the statement said. The organization said the accusations have not gone through a “formal legal process,” but the group is committed to “protecting, uplifting, and believing Black women, decidedly as it relates to sexual violence.”

CW: Mention of sexual assault In commitment to restorative justice. pic.twitter.com/0tNezMLsyY — BlackLivesMatter5280 (@BLM5280) March 26, 2021

It went on to say Anderson was the perpetrator of a sexual assault. The victim told the group she wanted an apology and for Anderson to get professional help.

“Whatever agency needs to investigate has my full cooperation,” Anderson said.

To date, Denver police has told CBS4, no report has been filed. The Denver School Board has also said it has not received a report either.

“I’m not sure why one felt as if they did not want to go to the proper authorities, because as much as we cried out in the streets about the former president not being above the law, I am not above in Denver, Colorado and I must be held accountable if I have done something wrong,” he added.

CBS4 reached out to Black Lives Matter 5280 for further comment on Sunday but have yet to hear back.