BREAKING NEWSAuraria Campus Locked Down After Nearby Stabbing
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Denver News, Denver Public Schools, Tay Anderson

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that they have authorized a “thorough and independent fact-finding investigation” in response to the allegations made against Denver Public Schools Board Director Tay Anderson. The DPS Board of Education has secured an agreement with Investigations Law Group.

Denver Public School Board member Tay Anderson

Newly elected DPS school board member Tay Anderson, center, gets emotional as he takes the oath of office as his mother, Mia Anderson, swears him in, at the DPS headquarters at 1860 Lincoln street on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The rest of the statement reads, “In our role as a Board, our first commitment is to serving the students, employees and community of Denver Public Schools. We want to create space for all members of our community to be heard, while we also ensure a fair process for everyone involved. Director Anderson has been informed about this investigation and supports a fair and thorough process.

READ MORE: Campus Lockdown: Auraria Campus Locked Down After Nearby Stabbing

“The Board looks forward to an independent view of the facts while we continue to serve the DPS community and focus on the important work of identifying a new superintendent and supporting our schools and students as we continue to reinvent education in the midst of a pandemic. Until the investigation is complete, the board will not make any additional statement.

Denver Public School Board member Tay Anderson

(credit: CBS)

“Should you wish to contribute to the fact-finding process, please contact Investigations Law Group at interviews@ilgdenver.com. All communication will remain confidential.”

Last week, Anderson denied any accusations of sexual assault. He also released a statement, which read in part:

“These allegations are gut-wrenching because I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I am not aware of any actions of mine that could be considered or construed as sexual assault. I am not aware of any past partners who have considered anything I have done as sexual assault.”

READ MORE: CU Boulder Police Urge Students To Be On The Lookout For Peeping Suspect Charles Rawson
Tay Anderson

Denver Public School board member Tay Anderson leads the crowd in an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence during a Black Lives Matter march on June 7, 2020 in Denver. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter 5280 released the claim on March 26. It said, “At the request of the alleged survivor, we are publicly sharing this information in hopes of ensuring her and all of our safety and well-being,” the statement said. The organization said the accusations have not gone through a “formal legal process,” but the group is committed to “protecting, uplifting, and believing Black women, decidedly as it relates to sexual violence.”

MORE NEWS: Negotiators Working Suspected Hostage Situation At Thornton Motel

It went on to state that Anderson was the perpetrator of a sexual assault.  The victim told the group she wanted an apology and for Anderson to get professional help.

Jennifer McRae