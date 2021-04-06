DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that they have authorized a “thorough and independent fact-finding investigation” in response to the allegations made against Denver Public Schools Board Director Tay Anderson. The DPS Board of Education has secured an agreement with Investigations Law Group.

The rest of the statement reads, “In our role as a Board, our first commitment is to serving the students, employees and community of Denver Public Schools. We want to create space for all members of our community to be heard, while we also ensure a fair process for everyone involved. Director Anderson has been informed about this investigation and supports a fair and thorough process.

“The Board looks forward to an independent view of the facts while we continue to serve the DPS community and focus on the important work of identifying a new superintendent and supporting our schools and students as we continue to reinvent education in the midst of a pandemic. Until the investigation is complete, the board will not make any additional statement.

“Should you wish to contribute to the fact-finding process, please contact Investigations Law Group at interviews@ilgdenver.com. All communication will remain confidential.”

Last week, Anderson denied any accusations of sexual assault. He also released a statement, which read in part:

“These allegations are gut-wrenching because I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I am not aware of any actions of mine that could be considered or construed as sexual assault. I am not aware of any past partners who have considered anything I have done as sexual assault.”

Black Lives Matter 5280 released the claim on March 26. It said, “At the request of the alleged survivor, we are publicly sharing this information in hopes of ensuring her and all of our safety and well-being,” the statement said. The organization said the accusations have not gone through a “formal legal process,” but the group is committed to “protecting, uplifting, and believing Black women, decidedly as it relates to sexual violence.”

CW: Mention of sexual assault In commitment to restorative justice. pic.twitter.com/0tNezMLsyY — BlackLivesMatter5280 (@BLM5280) March 26, 2021

It went on to state that Anderson was the perpetrator of a sexual assault. The victim told the group she wanted an apology and for Anderson to get professional help.