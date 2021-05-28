LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tristin Ensinger, the suspect accused of shooting a Lincoln County deputy last week before turning the gun on himself, is also linked to a murder in Ohio. The deadly shooting in Beallsville, Ohio happened just two days prior to the shooting in Lincoln County that injured Deputy Michael Hutton.

The Monroe County Ohio Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting on May 18 at a home on Varner Ridge Road. Detectives said Timothy Frame, 39, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a man walking near the home before the shooting. While trying to identify the man, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office notifying them of Ensinger’s death, because Ensinger was from Ohio.

Ohio detectives called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and learned Deputy Hutton responded to a report of a burglary in progress involving a semi when he was ambushed by Ensinger. Investigators say Deputy Hutton returned fire before Ensinger ran into a nearby field and shot himself.

Hutton was shot in the torso and arms multiple times. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday after spending time in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Thank you for all your support, thank you everyone. I got lucky, I got lucky,” Hutton said before a motorcade ushered the recovering deputy back to his home in Limon.

Evidence collected from Lincoln County matched evidence from the Ohio homicide, according to officials. Witnesses who saw the man walking down the road from the Ohio homicide also identified the suspect as Ensinger from a photo lineup.

Monroe County detectives flew to Colorado and searched Ensinger’s vehicle where they located evidence that they say placed Ensinger at the home where Frame was killed. The motive for the Ohio shooting is still unclear.

Investigators say Tristin suffered from a mental illness and drug abuse. Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Jr. released the following statement on social media: