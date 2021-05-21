LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who shot Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hutton before turning the gun on himself has been identified as Tristin Ensinger. Hutton survived the shooting that happened during an attempted robbery near Hugo on Thursday morning.
Ensinger, 25, is from Ohio.
Early Thursday morning on a rural stretch of Highway 40/287 outside of Limon, two semi-trucks were parked when one of the drivers saw a person breaking into the other truck and called 911. Within minutes Hutton arrived on the scene to investigate. As soon as he stepped out of his car the situation turned dangerous. Capt. Michael Yowell with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Hutton "…was met with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times."
Hutton was brought to the hospital in Hugo and flown to Denver for treatment. A photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office showed Hutton in good spirits with his thumb raised. His condition at last word Thursday afternoon was serious but stable.
The suspect, later identified as Ensinger, ran off into the darkness and heavy fog. Later, investigators found his body in a field about 1,000 feet away. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.