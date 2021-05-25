LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hutton is preparing to leave the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after he was shot several times last week during an attempted robbery. Hutton was moved out of the intensive care unit at Swedish Medical Center over the weekend.
Hutton responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a semi-truck parked on the side of Highway 40 near Hugo.
Sheriff's officials say Hutton walked to the back of the truck and was ambushed by the suspect who shot Hutton several times.
Law enforcement agencies descended onto the small community to help look for the suspect. That man, identified as 25-year-old Tristin Ensinger, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a field.
Hutton is an U.S. Air Force veteran and has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for at least seven years.