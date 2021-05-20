COVID In Colorado: Health Experts Credit Drop In New Cases To More VaccinationsFor the second straight week, Colorado health experts are seeing a drop in new case numbers among all age groups. They credit that to more people getting vaccinated.

Face Masks No Longer Required At Coors FieldStarting Friday, May 21, face masks will no longer be required at Coors Field. Face masks will be encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.

'All Aboard!': Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway Once Again Makes Its Way To SummitAfter more than 3 years, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is once again running up Pikes Peak.

University Of Colorado Professors Call For Indoor Air Quality Standards To Prevent Future PandemicsA group of 39 scientists from around the world, including two professors at the University of Colorado Boulder, is calling for a “paradigm shift” in combatting the spread of airborne pathogens in indoor settings.

COVID In Colorado: Children Of All Ages Facing Mental Health Challenges, Know What To Be On The Lookout ForThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people's mental health, and doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado say children aren't exempt from that.

Colorado Could Become Second State In The U.S. To Cap The Price Of Insulin For All DiabeticsA proposed bill would make Colorado just the second state in the country to cap the price for all diabetics, regardless of insurance.