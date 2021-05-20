DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Friday, May 21, face masks will no longer be required at Coors Field. Face masks will be encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.
This is the latest in a series of loosening COVID-19 restrictions at the ballpark. On June 1, the capacity limit will expand to 35,000 fans. Previously, the number of fans at the stadium had been capped at 21,000.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment gave Coors Field approval to increase capacity to 70% beginning June 1.