DENVER (CBS4) — A total of 21,00 fans will be allowed to attend Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field to start the 2021 MLB season, the team announced Tuesday. This is an increase from the previous approval of 12,500 fans.
"We have been working closely with the State of Colorado and MLB to develop a plan to accommodate additional fans at Coors Field. As conditions continue to improve, the state has approved the outdoor facility for a 42.6% capacity variance beginning April 1," officials tweeted.
