By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– More Colorado Rockies fans can fill Coors Field starting on June 1. The capacity limit will expand to 35,000 fans on that date. Previously, the number of fans at the stadium had been capped at 21,000.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of the stadium as the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during a game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment gave Coors Field approval to increase capacity to 70% beginning June 1.

“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” said Rockies President Greg Feasel in a statement. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”

Coors Field is still operating under the variance for 42.6% capacity through May 16, which includes a face mask mandate while inside the stadium.

LINK: Colorado Rockies COVID-19 Protocols

