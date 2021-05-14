DENVER (CBS4)– More Colorado Rockies fans can fill Coors Field starting on June 1. The capacity limit will expand to 35,000 fans on that date. Previously, the number of fans at the stadium had been capped at 21,000.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment gave Coors Field approval to increase capacity to 70% beginning June 1.READ MORE: Denver Celebrates Three New Public Art Installations Across The City
We're ramping up safely! Excited to increase the @CoorsField capacity to 70% beginning on June 1 🙌
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 14, 2021READ MORE: Samaritan House Expands To Meet Increased Need Among Those Experiencing Homelessness
“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” said Rockies President Greg Feasel in a statement. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”
Coors Field is still operating under the variance for 42.6% capacity through May 16, which includes a face mask mandate while inside the stadium.MORE NEWS: Denver Man In Anti-Semitic Group, Joseph Bounds, Arrested In South Florida