By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold a listening session on its efforts to re-introduce the gray wolf to the state. Voters approved a plan to bring the wolves back to Colorado in November of 2020.

(credit: Defenders of Wildlife)

Prior to and since the decision, CPW shared pictures of wolf tracks in northwestern Colorado. In February, they collared a 4-year-old gray wolf. The wolf named “M2101” was found with another wolf named “M1084.” The two were part of a pack in Wyoming.

Wednesday’s virtual education session starts at 6 p.m.

