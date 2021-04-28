(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold a listening session on its efforts to re-introduce the gray wolf to the state. Voters approved a plan to bring the wolves back to Colorado in November of 2020.
Prior to and since the decision, CPW shared pictures of wolf tracks in northwestern Colorado. In February, they collared a 4-year-old gray wolf. The wolf named “M2101” was found with another wolf named “M1084.” The two were part of a pack in Wyoming.
Wednesday’s virtual education session starts at 6 p.m.