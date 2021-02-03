WWII Veteran Secures Spot At Mass Vaccination Event At National Western ComplexA mass vaccination site at the National Western Complex is already set up ahead of an SCL Health event this weekend.

New Denver Health Outpatient Facility To Help Vaccinate Thousands In Coming WeeksA new Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center could be instrumental in the work to get thousands vaccinated against COVID-19.

'It's About Time': Family Of JBS Worker Happy With Investigation Into COVID ResponseU.S. lawmakers are now investigating issues of worker safety at meat processing plants after outbreaks last year led to more than 250 deaths nationwide last year.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Heads Hearing About COVID Vaccine Rollout Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette addressed how to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the country.

Colorado Mesa University Helps Researchers Studying COVID-19 GenomeStudents heading back to Colorado Mesa University are getting tested and learning how COVID-19 can change, adapt and kill.

Pitkin County Moves To Level Orange After Seeing Some Of The States Highest Incidence RateTwo weeks since moving to Level Red, Pitkin County officials say they have curbed their coronavirus numbers enough to move to Level Orange.