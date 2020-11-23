MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they spotted a gray wolf pack in Moffat County sometime last week. Officers shared new pictures of tracks.
The pack was also seen on a game camera. They were also heard howling.
Officers say they will continue to monitor the area and share updates when available.
Colorado voters passed Proposition 114 earlier this month which would allow for the restoration of the gray wolf in the state. Under the proposition, CPW will need to develop a plan to do so.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is managing the species until at least Jan. 4, 2021.
CPW reminds Coloradans it is still illegal to kill a Grey Wolf for any reason other than self defense. Those found responsible could face federal charges, a $100,000 fine and a year in prison, per offense.
“Regardless of the USFWS listing status, gray wolves remain listed as a state endangered species,” said Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
