GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As our temperatures warm up in Colorado, more animals are joining humans in enjoying the great outdoors. That includes rattlesnakes.
Jeffco Open Space tweeted out a picture of a rattlesnake over the weekend with a note that visitors had seen a rattler just off the trail on North Table Mountain in the Golden area.
It’s not too early for #rattlesnakes! Visitors reporting a sighting just off the trail @ North Table Mtn today. Warm temps = perfect basking #cowx. Avoid conflict. Keep pets leashed, keep #oneearbudout. & stay on trail. Be #safe. Not sorry. pic.twitter.com/xkyZzXgOry
— Mary Ann (@JCOSRanger1) April 4, 2021
“Warm temps = perfect basking” was how the tweet described the situation. Jeffco reminded everyone to avoid conflicts with the snakes by keeping pets leashed.
West Metro Fire responded to the tweet saying its crews respond to an average around five calls a year where someone has had a close encounter with a rattlesnake.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife also passed along the tweet saying it had good tips to know and follow as rattlesnakes are starting to be seen along the Front Range.
Jeffco Open Space also tweeted that it’s important to keep one ear bud on the trail so you can hear them.