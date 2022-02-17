Denver Weather: Multiple First Alert Weather Days Next Week, Snow Very Likely Monday EveningThe first two days of the holiday weekend will be sunny and mild. Then temperatures drop almost 60 degrees from Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

Rollercoaster Ride Of Temps Creates Potholes, Damage For Colorado DriversIt’s been a season in which potholes are multiplying with hare-like ability.

Testing Underway For New N5 Wildfire Sensors In Colorado's MountainsN5 Sensors are being tested in part of Colorado. They are intended to help alert emergency crews to a wildfire sooner than if someone is just seeing smoke and calls 911.

Ambulance Comes To The Rescue After Car Carrying Mom-To-Be In Labor Crashes On Way To Colorado Hospital In Snowy ConditionsA couple's drive to the hospital in Wednesday night's snowstorm was a bad one as they drove on the Northwest Parkway with the mom-to-be in the back in labor.

New Trend Since 2012 Shows February Trying To Dethrone March As Snowiest Month In DenverHistorical data shows that March is the snowiest month of the year in Denver with 11.3 inches of snow on average.

Why Colorado's Antero Reservoir Has Winter Temps That Can Span 70 Degrees In 24 HoursAntero Reservoir is known for more than just good ice fishing during the heart of winter.

West Megadrought Worsens To Driest In At Least 1,200 YearsThe megadrought bedeviling the American West got even drier last year and is becoming the deepest dry spell in more than 1,200 years.

Summit County Rescue Group Responds To Avalanche; Riders EscapeSummit County Rescue Group crews tell CBS4 they responded to an avalanche in Summit County on Sunday.

Pilot Project In Colorado Helps Heat Homes On Navajo NationThe Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest is providing firewood to help heat homes in the Chinle area of the Navajo Nation.

Snow Totals From Feb. 11 Storm Reached More Than 12" In Some AreasMost neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least three inches of fluffy snow through Friday night while some areas had much more.

I-70 Westbound Closed At Eisenhower Tunnel Due To Multiple Crashes, Vehicle FireWestbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel entrance on Friday afternoon due to multiple crashes and a vehicle fire.

CDOT To Expand 'Exploding Egg' Capsule Program To Help With Avalanche MitigationThey're officially called O'bellX, but their job is to cause a large enough explosive force to start an avalanche and they are egg shaped.

$30 Million Worth Of Bills Aimed At Wildfire Mitigation, Ken Caryl Neighborhood Leads the WayThere are already ten bills totaling more than $30 million for prevention and suppression efforts.

'Lost, Stuck And Stranded': Snowmobilers Rescued From -20 Degree Overnight Temps, Deep SnowThree snowmobile riders were found and returned to civilization Friday in an overnight rescue operation that lasted almost 15 hours.

Arctic Blast Sent A Colorado Thermometer Down To -48°F Thursday, Coldest Place In The NationAs the sky cleared out late Wednesday night and Thursday morning the temperatures plummeted below zero nearly statewide.

Arctic Air Mass Creates Light Pillars And Sundogs Around ColoradoIce crystals suspended in arctic air masses interact with light to create beautiful optics in the sky.

VIDEO: Body Camera Captures Officer Sledding With Students At CSUThe officer decided to take a ride with a group of kids on a dark, winter night -- and his downhill plunge was recorded by his body camera.

Deep Freeze Especially Dangerous For People Experiencing HomelessnessThe deep freeze can be especially dangerous for people experiencing homelessness.

Outdoor Dining Igloos Now A Mainstay For Many Businesses, Even During Winter MonthsDespite snow on the ground and temperatures in the teens, some metro area breweries will still be serving food and drinks outside.

Colorado Is Still Working Its Way Out Of The DroughtShoveling snow is better than watery eyes and coughs in June, but even with the last two storms, climatologists say the state is still very dry.