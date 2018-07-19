By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Deanna Lind is still having a hard time walking after being bitten by a rattlesnake while out walking dogs last week.

“Walking on the path you never know what’s gonna come,” Lind told CBS4 over a Skype interview from her dorm room in Laramie, Wyoming.

When Lind talks about her snake bite, she hopes it will help others from going through what she’s gone through.

“I knew right away that I got bit by a rattlesnake just because of the hissing sound — it was a noticeable sound,” Lind said.

The snake bit her big toe — an easy target for the agitated snake since she was wearing sandals.

“My body went into shock. I couldn’t move my legs at all,” Lind says.

After calling her parents, her dad Alan killed the snake.

Then they headed for the hospital where she was put in ICU for two days and had six vials of anti-venom.

“It was an adrenaline rush for sure. I ran outside, got in the truck on the road where we live,” Alan Lind told CBS4 Thursday.

Snakes are common in the area but bites on humans are extremely rare. Dogs are more common snake bite victims.

The Lind family just hope this serves as a lesson to anyone headed into rattlesnake habitat.

