BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The arrest affidavit for Ahmad Al-Issa, the suspect in the King Soopers deadly shooting in Boulder, provides shocking details from witnesses. Several witnesses say they saw Alissa wearing body armor or tactical gear while he was shooting people.

In the document the suspect is named as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The affidavit provides details that witnesses called 911 to report that a man was shooting in the parking lot and had “walked up to the elderly man, stood over him and shot him multiple additional times” before entering the store where he continued shooting.

According to the affidavit, during the search for the suspect, Boulder police officers found Officer Eric Talley down with what appeared to be a bullet wound to the head and he appeared to be deceased.

When Al-Issa was taken into custody by the SWAT team, he had removed all his clothing and was dressed only in shorts. He also had blood on his right thigh and asked to speak to his mother.

Police say Al-Issa had removed all his gear inside the store, which included a green tactical vest, a rifle, possibly an AR-15, a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt with a lot of blood around the items.

A total of 10 people had been killed inside the store and in the parking lot, including one person in a vehicle in the parking lot. They are: Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Al-Issa remains in police custody and is facing 10 counts of murder. There is no information about a possible motive at this time.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail when he was released from the hospital. Investigators believe there are no other suspects involved in the shooting.