BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.
All the victims were removed from the store overnight and all their families have been notified. We are working to learn more about each of them.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa from Arvada.
Al-Issa was shot in the leg by a Boulder police officer and was taken into custody. He is in the hospital and officials said his condition is stable.