BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– One police officer was among those killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Boulder police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway about 2:30 p.m.
"I am sorry to say that multiple people were killed in this incident," said Boulder Police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi. "We do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and that person is being treated for injuries."
Police did not elaborate on how many other victims were injured or killed in the shooting. They did confirm that the public is not in any danger.
Customers inside the store described the scene as a gunman opened fire.
One man without a shirt on was walked out of the store in handcuffs about an hour after the first call. It appears his right leg was covered in blood. He was led to an ambulance and taken away to a local hospital.
The King Soopers and surrounding area were expected to be blocked off to the public for some time, according to the Boulder Police Department. Everyone is urged to avoid the area during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-3333.