BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.

Details about the shooting have not been confirmed by police. Copter4 saw hundreds of police and first responder vehicles, including SWAT officers, outside the building.

The front of the store sustained heavy damage.

It’s not clear what caused the damage.

One man without a shirt on was walked out of the store in handcuffs about an hour after the first call. It appears his right leg was covered in blood. He was led to an ambulance and taken away to a local hospital.

Police have not said if there are any other people they believe are suspects.

It’s not clear if any bystanders were hurt, but some were seen being led through the parking lot by police.

Boulder Community Health tells CBS4 at least one person was brought to their emergency room due to this shooting.

“Heard a loud bang… thought someone dropped something. Then by the third bang everyone was running,” one man told CBS4’s Conor McCue.

McCue reports hearing police make announcements stating “Surrender now!” toward someone either still inside the store or perhaps inside a vehicle. The details of the situation are fluid.

Another man told McCue his family was in line for a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the pharmacy when a gunman shot someone nearby. The man’s family then ran and hid in a closet. Those victims were then led out of the store by police.

The man told CBS4 he was on his way to reunite with them outside the store.

CBS4 saw law enforcement launch some drones.

At least three medical helicopters were seen landing at Fairview High School.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

The Jefferson County SWAT team is at least one Denver metro area agency helping in this situation. Lakewood and Denver police are also sending help.

While there were more than a dozen onlookers on the sidewalk across the street, police ask the public to avoid the area and also to not broadcast tactical information on social media.

Multiple buses lined up at Broadway and Table Mesa. It’s not clear their purpose whether it be to transport victims or officers.

Gov. Jared Polis shared his prayers and thoughts with victims and their families.