BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– One customer described hearing three shots inside a King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Boulder police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway about 2:30 p.m.

CBS4’s Conor McCue interviewed a customer who said his name was Ryan Barowski. He described not a chaotic scene, but one where everyone was interested in leaving the store as quickly as possible.

“I just went in for some soda, some chips and kind of changed directions and heard one loud bang, thought somebody just dropped something, an employee, and then another and by the third one, everybody was running,” said Ryan.

He said that employees were directing people to leave the store by the cargo bay, “We ran to the back of the store and found our way into the employee… some people were running into the pantry and employees were telling people, ‘No, this is the exit.’”

He said that the scene was difficult to take in, “I can’t believe it’s happening in Boulder, honestly.”

Ryan also said that everyone was very interested in leaving the store as quickly as possible, with everyone lining up “single file, saying,’Go, go, go, run!’”

He said that it all happened so quickly, “When we got to the back of the store there were employees who didn’t know what was going on and we just told them to run.”

Ryan said that he believed the shooting happened near the cash registers but he wasn’t close enough to see exactly where the shots were fired.