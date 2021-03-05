(CBS4) – Friday will mark one year since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Colorado. Since then, there have been over 433,000 cases confirmed in Colorado and nearly 24,000 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. To date, 5,960 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis is calling for a “Statewide Day of Remembrance” on Friday for the lives lost to coronavirus. “All Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations” are invited to participate, according to the governor’s office.
Participation options can be as follows:
– “If you have building lights, turn them magenta at 6 p.m. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.”
– “If communities are able to and feel it’s safe, that police and fire departments turn their lights on at 6 PM for one minute.”
In addition, Polis will address the state in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Watch CBS4 and CBSN Denver for full coverage of the ceremony. Then at 7:30 p.m. CBSN Denver will re-air the address by Polis.