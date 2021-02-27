DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Police Department believe the same person is responsible for separate thefts of passengers’ luggage from Denver International Airport.
The thefts occurred Dec. 2nd, 3rd and 23rd of last year, and most recently on Feb. 15th.READ MORE: WANTED: Suspect Accused Of Stealing Luggage At DIA
The department sent out photos of the suspect within a Crime Stoppers alert. No physical description was provided.
The thefts are felony offenses.
A DIA spokesperson told CBS4 that the facility employs contracted security teams to patrol the terminal and baggage claims areas. This is in addition to airport-based DPD officers and some from some of the airlines at the carousels.
But that’s not enough to eliminate the risk.
“We encourage folks to carry on valuable items,” DIA’s Emily Williams said, “and to head to baggage claim as soon as possible once their flight arrives at the gate.”
Denver PD distributed two alerts regarding DIA luggage thefts in December of 2019. A woman, 39-year-old Anna Peralta, was arrested as a result. According to an online search of criminal records, she was sentenced last October to a year in jail in the case. However, she currently wanted by Aurora PD for theft.