  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Denver News, Denver Police, DIA, Luggage Theft


DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for three people wanted in luggage thefts at Denver International Airport. The thieves struck just before Christmas during the busy holiday travel season last month.

denver international airport dia

(credit: Denver Police)

On Dec. 22, 2019, a male and female took luggage that wasn’t theirs from DIA.

denver international airport dia

(credit: Denver Police)

On Dec. 23, 2019, a female suspect took luggage that didn’t belong to her.

denver international airport dia

(credit: Denver Police)

All of the suspects are wanted for felony theft.

Additional Information from Denver Police: 

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply