DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for three people wanted in luggage thefts at Denver International Airport. The thieves struck just before Christmas during the busy holiday travel season last month.
On Dec. 22, 2019, a male and female took luggage that wasn’t theirs from DIA.
#Denver, do you have any info about either of these incidents? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/jEkd2zaI2Q
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 17, 2020
On Dec. 23, 2019, a female suspect took luggage that didn’t belong to her.
All of the suspects are wanted for felony theft.
Additional Information from Denver Police:
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.