DENVER (CBS4) – The human remains found in two suitcases in Denver last month have been identified through DNA analysis as 33-year-old Joshua Lockard. The cause and manner of death is still pending.
Crews were plowing snow from the sidewalk in the 1700 block of South Java Way, in southwest Denver, on Dec. 29, 2020 when they discovered the suitcases.
Denver police arrested 28-year-old Benjamin Satterthwaite for investigation of first-degree murder in the homicide. They responded to a medical call at an apartment on South Federal Boulevard and found “evidence and a crime scene consistent with the homicide case.”
Police believe that the victim and suspect knew each other.