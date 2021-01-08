DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police arrested Benjamin David Satterthwaite for investigation of first-degree murder in the homicide involving human remains found in two suitcases last month. The suitcases found in the 1700 block of South Java Way had the remains of an adult male victim inside.
Crews were plowing snow from the sidewalk in the residential area of Sanderson Gulch in southwest Denver on Dec. 29, 2020 when they discovered the suitcases.
Police responded to an apartment in the 2800 block of South Federal Boulevard on a medical-related call on Jan. 1. Once there, officers located evidence and a crime scene consistent with the homicide case. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Satterthwaite, 28.
The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police believe that the victim and suspect knew each other.