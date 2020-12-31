DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver discovered human remains in 2 suitcases left on the side of the road. Officers rushed to the scene after city employees reported suspicious bags left beside the road about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived in the 1700 block of South Java Way, they discovered what appeared to be human remains in 2 suitcases. Crews were plowing snow from the sidewalk in the residential area of Sanderson Gulch in southwest Denver when they discovered the suitcases.

Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed that the contents are that of an adult white male. Police said that the male was “recently deceased” during a news conference on Wednesday. Neither the cause or manner of death of the victim have been released.

The identity of the adult male victim has not been released. Police said they are examining surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators have not released any suspect information in the probable homicide. Denver police are investigating the remains as a homicide.

Police said they have not received any reports of missing persons that may be connected to the remains but hope that the news coverage will help solve the crime.

“What we’re hoping, one, is to get the information out so people know what happened in their neighborhood. Two, to attempt to obtain assistance in determining what transpired here and how this individual died and how and why he was left in the location and manner he was,” said Lt. Matt Clark.