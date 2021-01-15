(CBS4) – Interstate 70 has reopened in eastern Colorado, after a deadly crash and a multi-car pileup during high winds. I-70 was closed at midday on Friday between Peoria and the Kansas border.
Highway 40, Highway 285 and Highway 287 were also closed in the region. A major dust storm hit the Eastern Plains, with gusty north winds in excess of 60 mph.
In some areas, drivers were also dealing with blowing snow.
The deadly crash happened on I-70 near Hugo at 10:40 a.m.
There was a separate pileup — that injured at least 15 people. The Colorado State Patrol couldn’t say exactly how many vehicles were involved, but said there were semi trucks and passenger cars.
Investigators said the crash happened during poor visibility conditions, but said they couldn’t confirm the cause yet.
It’s not clear if the pileup was a result of the fatal crash. The CSP did not provide any information about the deceased.
Some vehicles were still on the shoulders near mile post 382 at 4:30 p.m., but the highway was open.
