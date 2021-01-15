DENVER (CBS4) – More very gusty wind will impact parts of Colorado on Friday including all of the Eastern Plains. The wind combined with very low humidity and dry soil has prompted the first Red Flag Warning of the year for areas mainly east of the urban corridor.

The warning starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. and includes virtually all of the Eastern Plains as well as parts of Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Northerly winds will gust as high as 65 mph in these areas.

The Eastern Plains are also under a High Wind Warning through 5 p.m. Friday. The warning covers at least a few counties in seven states and includes long stretches of the I-70, I-76, and I-80 corridors east of Denver and Cheyenne.

Air temperatures and wind chills will also remain quite cold in eastern Colorado on Friday with highs in the 30s and wind chills staying at least 10 degrees colder than the air temperature. It will not feel as cold in the metro area thanks to less wind. The entire state will be sunny and dry on Friday.

The next cold front to impact Colorado will quickly arrive late Friday night and will trigger another round of light snow in the mountains Saturday morning. Accumulation at the ski areas should be limited to 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Because the front is coming from the northwest, the snow will stop short of the Denver metro area thanks to downsloping flow. That said, it will be mostly cloudy in the morning in Denver on Saturday followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The next chance for snow in the metro area will hold off until MLK Day on Monday.