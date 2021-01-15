Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Top 3 Offseason Moves For New Denver Broncos General Manager George PatonFor the first time in more than a decade, a new voice will be calling the shots in the Denver Broncos front office.

Nuggets Build Lead And Don't Let It Slip This Time, Defeat Golden State 114-104Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry's sharp shooting as the Nuggets held off the Warriors.

Olympic Swimming Medalist Klete Keller Released But Ordered To Stay Away From DCA five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.

Mychal Givens, Rockies Agree To $4.05M, 1-Year ContractRight-handed reliver Mychal Givens and the Colorado Rockies agreed Thursday to a $4.05 million, one-year contract. Colorado acquired Givens in a deal with Baltimore on Aug. 30.

2021 Colorado Classic Canceled Due To COVID ConcernsThe Colorado Classic cycling race is canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.