(CBS4) — A dust storm along the border of Colorado and Kansas was big enough to be seen from space. The GOES East satellite captured imagery of the storm.
The National Weather Service say the gusty north winds were in excess of 60 mph.
Here are two other ways to visualize the dust from #GOESEast:
Dust RGB to the left, where the dust appears dark pink, and DEBRA (Dynamic Enhancement with Background Reduction Algorithm) to the right, where the dust appears yellow.
Winds are currently gusting at over 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/lw68fUhALM
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 15, 2021
The National Weather Service in Pueblo also shared satellite imagery of the storm.
A dust storm warning remains in effect until 115 pm MST (Jan 15, 2021) across the southeast plains of CO. Gusty north winds in excess of 60 mph continues to create poor visibilities in blowing dust emanating across the plains, as the CIRA DEBRA sat product (yellow) shows. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cABbpoI4Ci
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 15, 2021