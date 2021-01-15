TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 closed, other highways in eastern CO closed due to high wind, dust storm
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Airpark Road, Colorado News, Colorado Weather, Dust Storm, High Wind Warning, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic

(CBS4) — A dust storm along the border of Colorado and Kansas was big enough to be seen from space. The GOES East satellite captured imagery of the storm.

The National Weather Service say the gusty north winds were in excess of 60 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo also shared satellite imagery of the storm.

 

 

