(CBS4) – Officials have closed several main highways in eastern Colorado because of high winds and accidents that resulted from them. A major dust storm is partially to blame for the closures.
In some areas drivers have been unable to see very far due to the conditions.
Interstate 70 was closed at midday on Friday between Airpark Road and the Kansas border.
Highway 40, Highway 285 and Highway 287 were also closed in the region.