DENVER (CBS4) — The man accused of shooting and killing a young woman who was walking her dog near Coors Field in Denver was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning. Michael Close is accused of killing Isabella Thallas, and also shooting her boyfriend, Darian Simon, on June 10. Thallas had just turned 21 years old.
Thallas and Simon were walking their dog in the Ballpark neighborhood.
Simon told police the shooter yelled at them about the dog before he opened fire with an AR-15. Simon was shot twice but survived.
Close, who is 36, is facing 22 counts, including first degree murder, prohibited use of a large-capacity magazine, prohibited use of a weapon, and crime of violence.
