DENVER (CBS4) – The man shot in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood told police the gunman yelled at him about his dog before he opened fire on the man and his girlfriend. His girlfriend was killed in the shooting. It happened Wednesday, near 29th and Huron Street.

According to the probable cause statement, the male victim told police “he was walking his dog with his girlfriend… and gave his dog a command to poop. A person yelled at him through a window from the ground floor apartment asking if the victim was going to train the dog or just yell at it. He tried to ignore the suspect. The victim then observed the suspect was pointing a gun at him.”

The victim said he thought it was a pellet gun.

“The victim then heard multiple gun shots and ran away until he could not run further due to the injury to his leg and buttocks.”

His girlfriend was shot and killed.

A man at the shooting scene said the victim was his daughter, Isabella, who had just celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this week. He said she did not survive.

The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Close, was quickly tracked down in the small town of Pine Junction. Cellphone video captured by Beth Reed shows sheriff’s deputies making the arrest.

Denver police say faces a first degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge.